HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,139 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

