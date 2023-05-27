HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 533,255 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 88,885 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

