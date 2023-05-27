HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

