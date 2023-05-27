HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,960 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

