HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,543 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

