HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $8,780,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 613.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 418,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

