HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.