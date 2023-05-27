HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 145,566 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,566 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

