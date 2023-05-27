HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,233 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

