HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Diodes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,348,431 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

