HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,160 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.86. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

