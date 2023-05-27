HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.4 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

