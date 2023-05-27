HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.6 %

HSBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

