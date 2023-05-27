HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.00 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

