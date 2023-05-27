HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,334 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

