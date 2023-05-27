HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.4 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of GFI opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

