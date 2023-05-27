Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

