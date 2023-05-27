Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $290.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $291.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.85.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

