Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a growth of 1,659.0% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Huize Trading Down 2.9 %

HUIZ opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

