iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 212,046 shares of company stock worth $927,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

