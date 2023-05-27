iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.