Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $18.18 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

