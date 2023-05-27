Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases 76,911 Shares of Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,684,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,814,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Trading Down 0.5 %

ACDC stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.