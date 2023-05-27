Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

Shares of APE stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,775 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

