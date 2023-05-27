Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 12,563 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

