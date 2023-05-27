Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 12,563 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.