Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells 12,243 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,243 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $818,566.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,306,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.