Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CAO Sells 14,541 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

