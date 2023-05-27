Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) COO Sells 14,881 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.