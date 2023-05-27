Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) COO Sells 14,881 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.