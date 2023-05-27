Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) President Sells 689,909 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

