Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 11,080 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $355,889.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $36.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.