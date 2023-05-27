Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tennant by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tennant by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth $235,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

