Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tennant by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tennant by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth $235,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
