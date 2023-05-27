Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 13,340 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Upstart Stock Up 4.8 %
UPST opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.69.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
