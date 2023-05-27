Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 13,340 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Up 4.8 %

UPST opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Upstart

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

