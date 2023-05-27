Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 296,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

