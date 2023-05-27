Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
PXI opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $53.05.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
