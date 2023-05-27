Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 300,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

