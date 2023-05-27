Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,198.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

