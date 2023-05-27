Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

