Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 393,877 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.37.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 337,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 472,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

