Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.