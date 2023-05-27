Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,161 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

