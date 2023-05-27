iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.6% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $49.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.