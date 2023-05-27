iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQDGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.6% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $49.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.