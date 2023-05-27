iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.83 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.