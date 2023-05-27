iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

IPAC opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

