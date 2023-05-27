iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.