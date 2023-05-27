iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

