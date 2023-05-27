iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

