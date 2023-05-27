iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

