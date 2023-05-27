iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 586,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 848,421 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $53.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

