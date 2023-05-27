iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

