Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

